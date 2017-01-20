Crocodile kills man as he crosses river in Australia

An 11-foot crocodile has killed a man in Australia as he waded through a flooded river.

Police said the 47-year-old was walking through the East Alligator River in the Northern Territory with two women when he disappeared.

The women made the crossing safely but realised the man was missing and reported it to the police - his body was later found downstream.

Media reports say the three lived in a nearby Aboriginal community.

The crocodile was shot dead.

It is the second crocodile related death near the World Heritage-listed Kakadu National Park.

In 1987 an angler was decapitated by a large crocodile at the same crossing.

"The signs are saying not to swim or even go in the water at Cahill's Crossing. There's been a lot of media attention around that crossing. People continue to do it," Police Sergeant Bob Harrison said.