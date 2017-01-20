Donald Trump set to become 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the United States when he takes his oath outside the US Capitol building in Washington DC on Friday.

The former reality TV star will follow in the footsteps of Abraham Lincoln, John F Kennedy and Franklin D Roosevelt when he takes his oath of office, before delivering his highly-anticipated inaugural address.

When he takes the oath, Mr Trump will repeat the words inscribed in the US constitution: "I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of the president of the United States and will, to the best of my ability, preserve, protect, and defend the constitution of the United States."