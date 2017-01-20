Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in London move

Some Royal news (and you may wish to reflect on the timing of this announcement - on Trump Inauguration Day).

Prince William and Kate have announcement they are to become 'full-time' Royals as they move their family back to London from Norfolk.

Kensington Palace says the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to relocate to 'increase their official work on behalf of The Queen'.

The statement says that Prince George will attend school in London when he starts in September.

Also Princess Charlotte will start nursery in London.

In the summer, the Duke of Cambridge is to give up his job as an air ambulance pilot for East Anglia after two years.

The Prince has previously faced accusations that he was not fulfilling all the duties expected of him as second in line to the throne.

Some newspapers and commentators labelled him 'lazy' - a claim Kensington Palace has always strenuously denied.

The move back to London comes at a time when the Queen - who turns 91 this year - hands over a greater share of her visits and charity commitments to other members of her family.

William and Kate have been living at Anmer Hall in Norfolk but palace officials say the house will still be used by the royal couple and their children after their official move back to London.

The choice of Prince George's school has not been disclosed. But there have been reports the couple signed up the young prince to Wetherby prep, an independent school close to Kensington Palace.