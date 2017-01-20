How should May and Trump consummate the new special relationship?

What will the PM's priority be when consummating the new special relationship? Credit: PA

So it's day one of that brave new world, the year nought in the era AT, Anno Trumpi. According to UBS, the giant Swiss investment bank, wealthy Americans - who on the whole did not vote for him - are almost ecstatic. In its poll of more than 2000 US investors, each with more than a million dollars available to invest, 58% think the economic outlook has improved since the election and 68% expect strong returns from the stock market. Whether that will translate into higher incomes for the working class voters who backed Trump (or"middle class" in US nomenclature) goodness only knows. But if he is true to his promise to unleash a huge debt-funded spending stimulus. And if he succeeds in pressurising huge US companies to bring jobs and tax-avoiding cashback onshore, their wallets should be slightly fuller, for a while at least.

But for the rest of the world, a faster growing America - still the world's biggest economy - is normally good news. Except that these are not normal times. If Trump succeeds in his ambition of increasing barriers to trade with Mexico, Canada, Japan and China then the transmission mechanism from faster US growth to the pace of world growth will be crocked. Which is why it genuinely matters that Theresa May makes good on her promise to be the great global promoter of free trade. As and when she meets Donald Trump, and that may be soon, she should be wary of simply accepting his promise that he will do a free trade deal with Britain as a sign that his protectionist tendencies are more posture than reality. After all, no deal can be agreed till we are out of the EU and its customs union, which is years away. And it is also not at all obvious that any deal, as and when done, can be generous to us. The point is that Trump was elected on a platform of closing America's deficit between what it earns from its trade and investment with the rest of the world and what it pays to the rest of the world, its current account deficit. And the US has for years endured a substantial trade deficit with the UK.

So in 2015 for example Britain sold £39bn more goods and services to America than we bought from there. Which partly shows that free trade deals are less important than knowing your market when it comes to exporting success. And also that Donald Trump has a strong commercial incentive to be tardy and tricky when it comes to translating the promise of a deal with Britain into a legally enforceable treaty.

