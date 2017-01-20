Donald Trump becomes the 45th President of the United States

Donald Trump vowed to put "America first" as he set out a nationalist agenda after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. The new President pledged to end the "American carnage" of social and economic woes in an inaugural address described as the most nationalist in modern times. Promising to "rebuild our country and restore its promise for all of our people", he said: "From this day forward it is going to be only America first, America first." Around 1.8 million people turned out for President Barack Obama's first inauguration on 2009, but only around 800,000 are thought to have travelled to Washington DC to see his successor sworn in at the Capitol building. As he was sworn in at Capitol Hill, riots erupted and protests drew crowds of thousands during one of the most divisive inaugurations ever.

Black-clad demonstrators smashed windows of buildings, cars and bus stops in central Washington. Swathes of officers in riot gear were seen swamping the streets in a bid to quell the unrest. Despite the unrest, the ceremony on the Capitol West Front went ahead without disturbance.

Trump waits to step out onto the portico Credit: AP

Taking the Oath of Office, Trump pledged: "I Donald J Trump do solemnly swear, that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States." With that, he became the 45th President of the United States.

Trump gives his first speech as President Credit: AP

It came after the first public event of the day which saw Barack and Michelle Obama welcome Trump and his wife Melania for tea at the White House. Obama instructed his successor on the correct protocol for the photograph of the couples in front of the media. Mrs Trump gave a gift wrapped in the distinctive blue wrapping from jewellers Tiffany & Co to Mrs Obama. The couples posed for photo to signify the peaceful transition of power between the two men.

Barack and Michelle Obama stand with Donald Trump and his wife Melania at the White House Credit: AP

Trump's presidential rival Hillary Clinton attended the ceremony at Capitol Hill with her husband and former president Bill Clinton. Mrs Clinton remained composed and even managed a laugh as she watched the inauguration. After Trump's five children and his wife walked down the steps at Capitol Hill, the future president took his final walk before becoming president. The new Vice President Mike Pence then took to the stage to take his oath with Clarence Thomas, the longest-serving African-American Justice in American history. He read: "I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God."

Hilary and Bill Clinton stand in the crowd for Trump's inauguration Credit: AP

Trump was described as still being in "campaigning mode" as he gave his first speech as president. The new US President included phrases such as "America first" and "the people are rulers of this nation again" in his inauguration.

The new first family stand as Trump pledges allegiance to the US Credit: AP

He concluded his speech by echoing promises from his campaign: "Together, we will make America strong again. "Together, we will make America wealthy again. "Together we will make America proud again. "Together, we will make America safe again. "And together, we will make America great again."

Trump is yet to tweet from the official Potus account

Within moments of his speech, control of the presidential Twitter account and website had been taken by Trump. The @POTUS account had the new description: "45th President of the United States. Working on behalf of the American people to make our country great again." Barack Obama's account had been changed to use the new handle @BarackObama.

Obama waves goodbye from the helicopter Credit: AP

Barack and Michelle Obama then left Capitol Hill. As per tradition, the outgoing president left with little ceremony. The Handbook of Official and Social Etiquette and Public Ceremonies at Washington, written in 1889, reads: "His departure from the Capital is attended with no ceremony, other than the presence of the members of his late Cabinet and a few officials and personal friends. "The President leaves the Capital as soon as practicable after the inauguration of his successor."

Surrounded by his family, Trump signs official documents after becoming president Credit: APTN