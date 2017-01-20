- ITV Report
-
Madonna on Trump: 'We have gone as low as we can go'
Pop star Madonna said the US has "gone as low as we can go" by electing Donald Trump as President but she said citizens have to figure out a way to "make it work".
Speaking at the Brooklyn Museum on Thursday, she attempted to put a positive spin on Trump's impending inauguration.
She said: "It's really easy for us to fall into the trap of hating on Donald Trump and being caught in the web of despair but I think we need to just figure out what we're going to do to make it work."
Madonna, appearing with artist Marilyn Minter at an event discussing art in a time of protest, said she intends to lead demonstrations and is set to join Saturday's Women's March in Washington.
"We can only go up from here, so what are we going to do? We have two choices, destruction and creation. I chose creation," she added.
Madonna admitted that she was "horrified" Trump won the election over Hillary Clinton but said that she now believes it was necessary.
"I do believe that Trump was elected for a reason, to show us how lazy and un-unified and lackadaisical and taking for granted we've become of our freedom and the rights that we have as Americans," Madonna said.
She added: "They always say it's darkest before the dawn and I feel this had to happen to bring people together, so let's get this party started."