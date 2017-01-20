Madonna on Trump: 'We have gone as low as we can go'

Pop star Madonna said the US has "gone as low as we can go" by electing Donald Trump as President but she said citizens have to figure out a way to "make it work".

Speaking at the Brooklyn Museum on Thursday, she attempted to put a positive spin on Trump's impending inauguration.

She said: "It's really easy for us to fall into the trap of hating on Donald Trump and being caught in the web of despair but I think we need to just figure out what we're going to do to make it work."

Madonna, appearing with artist Marilyn Minter at an event discussing art in a time of protest, said she intends to lead demonstrations and is set to join Saturday's Women's March in Washington.

"We can only go up from here, so what are we going to do? We have two choices, destruction and creation. I chose creation," she added.