- ITV Report
-
Miguel Ferrer: George Clooney pays tribute to TV star cousin famed for Twin Peaks and NCIS: Los Angeles
George Clooney has led tributes to Miguel Ferrer, his actor-cousin known best for his roles in US TV hit dramas Twin Peaks and NCIS: Los Angeles, after his death at the age of 61.
Ferrer, who also appeared in more than 40 movies including RoboCop, Iron Man 3 and Traffic, died of throat cancer at his Los Angeles home on Thursday.
Clooney issued a statement with a reference to Donald Trump's inauguration.
Ferrer was the eldest of five children of Oscar-winning actor Jose Ferrer and singer-actress Rosemary Clooney - George's aunt.
He toured with his mother and Bing Crosby as a drummer before moving into acting in the early 1980s, earning a series of roles with his trademark gravelly voice.
Ferrer earned praise for his turn as FBI Agent Albert Rosenfield in David Lynch's hit series Twin Peaks before defining career roles as Dr Garret Macy in Crossing Jordan and as assistant director Owen Granger on NCIS: Los Angeles.
A statement from NCIS: Los Angeles producer R. Scott Gemmill described Ferrer as "a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence onscreen, a wicked sense of humour and a huge heart".
The twice-married actor leaves behind his wife Lori and two sons, Lukas and Rafi.