Prince William to become full-time royal in London

The Duke of Cambridge is to end his role as a pilot with the East Anglia Air Ambulance and become a full-time Royal, Kensington Palace has announced.

In a statement released by the palace it was revealed that Prince William and his family will move to London after spending two years as a pilot in East Anglia.

The Duke thanked the people of East Anglia for their support during his time in the role and for "letting me get on with the job when they have seen me in the community or at our region's hospitals".