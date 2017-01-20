- ITV Report
-
Prince William to become full-time royal in London
The Duke of Cambridge is to end his role as a pilot with the East Anglia Air Ambulance and become a full-time Royal, Kensington Palace has announced.
In a statement released by the palace it was revealed that Prince William and his family will move to London after spending two years as a pilot in East Anglia.
The Duke thanked the people of East Anglia for their support during his time in the role and for "letting me get on with the job when they have seen me in the community or at our region's hospitals".
The statement also confirmed that the Duchess of Cambridge, and their children will move with the Duke to London in the Autumn where Prince George will begin school in September and Princess Charlotte will attend nursery.
Since 2014 the Duke and Duchess have used Kensington Palace as their official residence when carrying out Royal duties but based their family primarily at their home in Norfolk.
Kensington Palace added that the family moving to London would enable the Duke and Duchess to "increase their official work on behalf of The Queen and for the charities and causes they support which would require greater time spent in London".