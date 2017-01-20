Protester who screamed at Trump's inauguration: 'This is not America'

Jessica Starr made no attempt to disguise her emotions on Pennsylvania Avenue today.

She was sitting on the ground in silent protest when the announcement blared over loudspeakers: "Donald J Trump is the president of the United States".

Suddenly, involuntarily, Jessica erupted into a visceral, primal scream.

Sobbing, she apologised to the world: "I'm so sorry, I love people, this is not America, this is not what we want", she told me.