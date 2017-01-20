The single mum who worked her way from dinner lady to headteacher

A single mum who worked her way up from being a dinner lady to a headteacher has said she hopes her story will encourage others. Rosalind Brotherton said she was surprised how many people were interested in her rise from the school canteen to running Flyford Flavell First School near Worcester. Speaking to Good Morning Britain, she said: "If I can do it, anyone can. I'm not special."

Rosalind has left her dinner lady days behind her. Credit: Good Morning Britain

The now 49-year-old took a dinner lady job at Swan Lane First School in 2008 after her marriage broke down and she needed to take care of three sons. She had a handful of CSEs and no 'A' levels but said she always wanted to go back to school and started part-time lessons. After five years of studying she gained a history degree and in 2005 passed her PGCE teaching qualification and became a trainee teacher. In 2009 she was made a deputy headteacher and in September last year her climb up the career ladder was complete when she took up her current headmistress post.

Rosalind became a headteacher last year. Credit: Good Morning Britain