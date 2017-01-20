Six people found alive in Italian hotel hit by avalanche

Six people have been found alive in an Italian hotel hit by an avalanche on Wednesday.

A fire department official said the survivors are yet to be pulled out from the Hotel Rigopiano in the central Abruzzo region.

"They are alive and we are talking to them," fire brigade spokesman Luca Cari told Reuters, speaking from the scene.

Up to 30 people were left trapped inside the remote Italian mountain resort and hopes of finding anyone alive was fading after it took rescue workers hours to access the site.

The hotel was moved from its foundations by a huge avalanche following a series of strong earthquakes in central Italy.

Two bodies were recovered from the scene on Thursday but it is feared 'many more' could be inside the resort in the mountains of the Gran Sasso range.

Two people who were outside the hotel when it was buried escaped the avalanche and managed to call for help.

Firefighters who arrived at the hotel said it had been "swept away and only a little piece remained upright".