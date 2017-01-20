Tesco pilots 'relaxed' customer checkout

A supermarket is piloting a relaxed checkout aisle to allow people to take longer time paying for and packing up their purchases.

Staff at a Tesco in Scotland have been trained to recognise the needs of customers who may need to take a little extra time and operate at a speed that suits them.

The scheme has been developed in partnership with Alzheimer Scotland and the store's Kerry Speed.

She said: "Our new relaxed checkout is open to all.

"Whether a customer has a medical condition which requires them to take things a little easier, or they value an extra couple of minutes to chat to their checkout adviser, we want them to be confident they can shop at their own pace" Kerry added.

The relaxed checkout was introduced after one of the store's regular dementia information sessions with staff which aims to increase awareness of the condition.

Ms Speed added: "It was highlighted to me that people living with dementia can feel under pressure when they reach the checkout and it struck me that this could be true for others as well.

"Early feedback from customers has been very positive. Although it's a simple gesture, we hope this will make a difference.

The relaxed checkout pilot scheme operates on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at the store and is manned by team members trained by Alzheimer Scotland.

Tesco bosses say they will see how the scheme is received by customers before any decision is taken to expand the scheme to other stores.