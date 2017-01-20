- ITV Report
Three dead and 20 injured after car ploughs into pedestrians
Three people have died and 20 injured after a man deliberately drove a car into pedestrians in the centre of Melbourne, Australia.
Australian police said the incident in the Bourke Street Mall on Friday was not related to terrorism.
Acting Commander Stuart Bateson said: "We believe the incident is connected to an earlier stabbing. We have the offender in custody. There is no further threat to the public at this stage.
"At this present stage, we ask the public to avoid the city. It is going to take us a really long time for us to process this scene."
Local television screened live aerial video showing police cars and police carrying weapons at a central city junction.