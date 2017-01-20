Two decades after Cool Britannia, Trainspotting returns

Trainspotting returns with a sequel 20 years on. Credit: United Archives/IFTN DPA/PA Images

Two decades have passed and it's not "Choose Life" any more, it's "Choose Facebook, Twitter, Instagram". This is Trainspotting for a new era, but T2 as it's known, only succeeds because the original film is stamped all over it. In 1996 Trainspotting simply dazzled, it was fast, furious, hilarious, heartbreaking, shocking, and seedy, and T2 is all those things. The original was set in the time of Cool Britannia, portraying a world that was anything but. T2 is set years after Britpop, Danny Boyle reuniting the original characters, debts to be paid, business unfinished, and middle age a searing disappointment.

The film opens, the soundtrack punches in, the energy pulsates - there is no way anyone who knows the original film, is not smiling in recognition already. There is so much here to enjoy. The audience I watched the film with laughed loudly, grimaced and groaned. There are frequent nods to the past, even the iconic slide across the car bonnet and maniacally grinning Ewan MacGregor, replaying the scenes that made Trainspotting so iconic and influential in its day. I do wonder if anyone who's never seen the original will quite get the fuss, though that is not to say that T2 does not stand on its own as a great watch, it's just that we who experienced the first, who'd never seen anything like it on cinema, will get a lot more out of this sequel.

In T2 there are frequent nods to the past. Credit: PA

For all the praise heaped on Trainspotting in 1996, it was also criticised for portraying a kind of heroin chic, a rock and roll world of drug abuse. But 20 years later, the characters have largely failed to drag themselves clear of their troubled past, this is at times a harsh, cold world, heroin has taken its ugly toll, there is nothing glamourous here. That director Danny Boyle has managed to bring back Ewan MacGregor and the original cast after so long is quite a feat, and the film does have that element of getting the gang together for one more heist.

The original Trainspotting was accused of portraying 'heroin chic'. Credit: DPA/PA Images

All have aged fairly well and all the performances are impressive, in particular Ewen Bremner as the heroin-addicted Spud, who we find decades later still addicted and living in squalor. Robert Carlyle as the psychopathic Begbie who's serving time in jail as the film begins, is still terrifying. But it would have been good to have more of Kelly McDonald, who played Renton's girlfriend in the original but barely has more than one scene in this. Ditto the great Shirley Henderson who plays Spud's estranged wife.

Director Danny Boyle (r) filming Trainspotting 2 with original cast members Ewan MacGregor and Ewen Bremner. Credit: PA

But Danny Boyle once more uses his soundtrack to great effect, it just sweeps you along, punches you in the gut, makes you smile, is so essential to what Trainspotting is. There is a plot here of course, but this film is more a series of set pieces, really beautifully shot, particularly in the scenes in which MacGregor's Renton and Bremner's Spud sit high above the stunning Edinburgh skyline. T2 sees Renton and Sick Boy - now Simon - played by Johnny Lee Miller, apply for European regeneration funding for their new venture, and in an era of Brexit, and a prospective second Scottish Independence Referendum, I expected more to made of this. But perhaps Danny Boyle is saving this for T3? T2 meanwhile is a great success, not as stunning and groundbreaking as the original, but that is not a surprise. What is, is that this sequel manages to leave you wanting even more.