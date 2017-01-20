White House publishes six key Donald Trump policies which will shape next four years

Donald Trump's six issues were published on Friday Credit: PA

The White House has published Donald Trump's six key "issues" - or policies - which will shape his time as President over the next four years. His administration will focus on the following:

America first energy plan

Trump wants to invest in shale gas and coal Credit: PA

Trump's first policy pledges to reduce energy costs for Americans and maximise the use of US resources. He promises to cut "burdensome regulation" on the energy industry which will supposedly increase wages by £25 million over the next seven years. The Republican will also embrace shale oil and gas reserves, as well as committing to clean coal technology.

A brighter future depends on energy policies that stimulate our economy, ensure our security, and protect our health. Under the Trump Administration’s energy policies, that future can become a reality. – White House

America first foreign policy

Trump wants to help the world eradicate radical Islamic groups Credit: AP

As stated on his campaign trail, Trump pledges to eradicate so-called Islamic State and "other radical Islamic terror groups." He maintains that peace will come to the world "through strength." In terms of foreign policy, Trump pledges to rebuild America's military and pursue "aggressive joint and coalition military operations" to wipe out terror groups.

The world must know that we do not go abroad in search of enemies, that we are always happy when old enemies become friends, and when old friends become allies. The world will be more peaceful and more prosperous with a stronger and more respected America. – White House

Bringing back jobs and growth

The Republican pledges to create 25 million jobs in 10 years Credit: AP

In a bid to nurture America's economy, Trump pledges to create 25 million new jobs over the next decade and increase annual economic growth to 4%. The President plans to lower tax rates for all income brackets, simplify the tax code and reduce the US corporate tax rate. Trump plans to cut domestic regulation on small businesses, as well as renegotiating international trade deals and taking a "tough stance" on future ones - in the hope jobs will return to the US.

By standing side-by-side with America’s workers and businesses, the President’s policies will unleash economic growth, create 25 million new jobs, and help Make America Great Again. – White House

Making our military strong again

Trump plans to maintain the US Army's global hegemony Credit: AP

Tying in to foreign policy, Trump warns that the US cannot allow other countries to overtake its military capability. The President plans to submit a new generous military budget to congress to support this sentiment. He hopes to develop a state-of-the-art missile defense system to protect the country against states like Iran and North Korea, as well as bolster national security in the face of cyber-warfare. The former businessman also plans to deliver the best service to US Army veterans.

Let us never forget that our military is comprised of heroic people. We must also ensure that we have the best medical care, education and support for our military service members and their families – both when they serve, and when they return to civilian life. – White House

Standing up for our law enforcement community

Trump will invest in bolstering US police Credit: AP

The Trump administration pledges to reduce violent crime and support America's law enforcement across the country. A border wall between the US and Mexico is planned, as well as the deportation of illegal immigrants from the country. Trump also plans to uphold America's Second Amendment - the right to bear arms.

It is the first duty of government to keep the innocent safe, and President Donald Trump will fight for the safety of every American, and especially those Americans who have not known safe neighborhoods for a very long time. – White House

Trade deals working for all Americans

Trump plans to strike better trade deals for Americans Credit: AP

The 70-year-old aims to reverse the tide of trade deals favouring "insiders" and the "Washington elite" and forge deals in the interests of blue-collar workers. Hoping to return jobs to the US, Trump says he will withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement. The US will also "crack down" on countries which violate trade agreements and "harm" American workers.