- ITV Report
-
White House publishes six key Donald Trump policies which will shape next four years
The White House has published Donald Trump's six key "issues" - or policies - which will shape his time as President over the next four years.
His administration will focus on the following:
- America first energy plan
Trump's first policy pledges to reduce energy costs for Americans and maximise the use of US resources.
He promises to cut "burdensome regulation" on the energy industry which will supposedly increase wages by £25 million over the next seven years.
The Republican will also embrace shale oil and gas reserves, as well as committing to clean coal technology.
- America first foreign policy
As stated on his campaign trail, Trump pledges to eradicate so-called Islamic State and "other radical Islamic terror groups."
He maintains that peace will come to the world "through strength."
In terms of foreign policy, Trump pledges to rebuild America's military and pursue "aggressive joint and coalition military operations" to wipe out terror groups.
- Bringing back jobs and growth
In a bid to nurture America's economy, Trump pledges to create 25 million new jobs over the next decade and increase annual economic growth to 4%.
The President plans to lower tax rates for all income brackets, simplify the tax code and reduce the US corporate tax rate.
Trump plans to cut domestic regulation on small businesses, as well as renegotiating international trade deals and taking a "tough stance" on future ones - in the hope jobs will return to the US.
- Making our military strong again
Tying in to foreign policy, Trump warns that the US cannot allow other countries to overtake its military capability.
The President plans to submit a new generous military budget to congress to support this sentiment.
He hopes to develop a state-of-the-art missile defense system to protect the country against states like Iran and North Korea, as well as bolster national security in the face of cyber-warfare.
The former businessman also plans to deliver the best service to US Army veterans.
- Standing up for our law enforcement community
The Trump administration pledges to reduce violent crime and support America's law enforcement across the country.
A border wall between the US and Mexico is planned, as well as the deportation of illegal immigrants from the country.
Trump also plans to uphold America's Second Amendment - the right to bear arms.
- Trade deals working for all Americans
The 70-year-old aims to reverse the tide of trade deals favouring "insiders" and the "Washington elite" and forge deals in the interests of blue-collar workers.
Hoping to return jobs to the US, Trump says he will withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.
The US will also "crack down" on countries which violate trade agreements and "harm" American workers.