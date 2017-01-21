Brazilian team Chapecoense back on field for first game since plane crash

The new Chapecoense squad was assembled in just two months Credit: AP

Brazilian football team Chapecoense is to play its first game since the plane crash which killed 71, including almost the entire team. A total of 22 new players will take part in the friendly against defending Brazilian league champions Palmeiras on Saturday January 21. The new squad was assembled in just two months after 19 players were killed en route to the biggest match in the club's 43-year history - the Copa Sudamericana final against Colombia's Atletico Nacional.

The new Chapecoense team en route to training in Chapeco Credit: AP Images

There were just six survivors, three of which were players, in the tragedy which saw the plane go down over the Andes. Rui Costa, brought in from Brazilian club Gremio, was made football director one week after the tragedy and worked '24 hours a day' to rebuild the team. New players were selected from a list of 90 possibles and recruited fast to 'restore the culture of the club'.

Survivor Alan Ruschel will not play in the game today Credit: AP Images