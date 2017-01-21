Cannabis haul worth £32m seized in farm machinery in Dublin

The stash was seized in a joint operation between police and Revenue Officers to fight organised crime gangs on Friday January 20.

The drugs are understood to have been hidden in farm machinery on board a ship docking in the Irish capital.

A cannabis haul worth £32 million has been seized by Irish police at Dublin port.

Investigations resulted in the identification and interception of the cargo and the seizure of 1,873 kg of cannabis.

"We are all about trying to achieve results and this I believe in anyone's estimation is a great result," said assistant police commissioner John O'Driscoll.

The police said investigations continue both in Ireland and internationally.

Recent operations from Irish police include the seizure of firearms from groups 'intent on killing each other' and the confiscation of 18 cars.