Defeated leader Jammeh is leaving Gambia

Gambia's defeated leader Yahya Jammeh is leaving the country.

It ends a political standoff that briefly saw two men claiming leadership of this tiny West African nation.

Jammeh flew out of the capital, Banjul, on Saturday night - just hours after announcing he would relinquish power.

Incoming president Adama Barrow said that Jammeh would fly to Guinea, though that might not be his final destination.

Barrow defeated Jammeh in the December elections, but Jammeh contested the results as calls grew for him to be prosecuted for alleged abuses during his more than 22 years in power.