Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

European countries join global Women's March

Protesters demonstrate at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. Credit: PA

Marches were held across Europe and other parts of the world as thousands gathered in Washington DC.

The idea for the march took off after a number of women posted on social media in the hours after Donald Trump's election.

Hundreds of groups quickly joined the cause, pushing a wide range of causes, including abortion rights, gun control, climate change and immigrant rights.

A protest in Stockholm, Sweden. Credit: PA
A demonstration in front of the the Pantheon in Rome. Credit: PA
Activists hold a banner saying "Women's March against Fascism" in Belgrade, Serbia. Credit: PA

Other protests have taken place as far as Myanmar and Australia.

In Sydney, thousands of Australians marched in solidarity in Hyde Park.

Protesters in Sydney, Australia. Credit: PA
  1. Read more
  2. 4 updates
Thousands of women around the world join anti-Trump marches

More on this story