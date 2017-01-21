- ITV Report
-
Fire engulfs Romanian nightclub injuring at least 41
A blaze engulfed an upmarket nightclub in Romania injuring dozens and razing it to the ground.
Revellers reportedly jumped from the upper level of the lakeside venue to escape the flames.
At least 41 clubbers were taken to hospital, including one who was seriously injured.
Bogdan Oprita, coordinator of the capital's ambulance service, said most of the injured were suffering from smoke intoxication.
Others who rushed outside without picking up their coats suffered hypothermia in the -12 Celsius cold.
The fire erupted in the early hours at the upmarket Bamboo nightclub on Saturday night.
Hundreds were reportedly in the club at the time and it is not yet known what caused the fire.
The fire comes after the disaster at another Bucharest nightclub in October 2015, which killed 64 people - the worst nightclub fire in the country's history.
Witness Corina Anghel told private television station Dig24 that people were smoking upstairs, and the roof caught fire.
She also said waiters served bottles of drinks with sparklers attached.
Indoor fireworks and smoking inside public places are illegal in Romania.
Prosecutors have opened an inquiry.
A score of ambulances rushed to the scene as revelers ran outside.
Bamboo has several clubs in Romania, and one in Miami, Florida. It first opened in Bucharest in 2002 and was rebuilt after it was destroyed by a fire in 2005.