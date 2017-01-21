Fire engulfs Romanian nightclub injuring at least 41

A blaze engulfed an upmarket nightclub in Romania injuring dozens and razing it to the ground.

Revellers reportedly jumped from the upper level of the lakeside venue to escape the flames.

At least 41 clubbers were taken to hospital, including one who was seriously injured.

Bogdan Oprita, coordinator of the capital's ambulance service, said most of the injured were suffering from smoke intoxication.

Others who rushed outside without picking up their coats suffered hypothermia in the -12 Celsius cold.

The fire erupted in the early hours at the upmarket Bamboo nightclub on Saturday night.