First female bishop consecrated in Wales

The first female bishop has been consecrated in Wales in a move hailed as the culmination of a "long and hard journey".

Joanna Penberthy was ordained as the 129th Bishop of St Davids at a bilingual service at Llandaff Cathedral, Cardiff, on Saturday.

Archbishop of Wales, Barry Morgan, who conducted the service, said in his sermon: "The consecration of the first woman as a diocesan bishop demonstrates clearly that the Church in Wales acknowledges that women as well as men can now be ordained as bishops... but it has to be remembered that Joanna's election was determined not by her gender but by her gifts."

He added: "It has been a long and hard journey for women - first to be made deacon, then priest and now bishop."