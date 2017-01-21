Freezing fog and lows of minus 6°C as cold snap continues

It comes after a low of minus 8.1°C (17.4°F) was recorded in South Farnborough, Hampshire, on Friday night while much of England saw temperatures fall to between minus 5°C (23°F) and minus 7°C (19.4°F).

Temperatures between minus 5°C and minus 6°C (21.2°F) are expected in East Anglia overnight on Saturday and another "harsh frost" is forecast in parts on Sunday night.

Sub-zero temperatures and freezing fog will grip parts of the country as the cold weather continues into next week.

The frosty conditions will persist into next week, with freezing fog creating potentially hazardous driving conditions during rush-hour on Monday and Tuesday morning.

Southern parts of England and Wales will be most affected - particularly in west and north London, the Midlands and south Wales - with the fog struggling to clear during the day in cold areas.

Mark Wilson, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "There's going to be one or two fog patches tonight but it's tomorrow night that we are looking at quite a high risk of some really dense fog patches."

More freezing fog could set in on Tuesday morning, which Mr Wilson warned could affect drivers.

"Both mornings we could see some impact on rush-hour traffic, if we do see those very dense fog patches," he said.

Most of the country will enjoy a dry start to the week and the north of England will escape the worst of the chilly weather.