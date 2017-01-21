Is Trump right that America subsidises the world?

Donald Trump's claim that the US subsidises the rest of the world to a massive extent by paying more into the international institutions that deliver peace and prosperity than others, should not go unchallenged.

Because arguably the US benefits more from a stable open global economy than other nations.

The point is that the dollar is the global currency in this interconnected world policed by the UN, the IMF, the World Bank and NATO, inter alia.

And this leading "reserve currency" status for the dollar allows America to borrow as much as it wants disproportionately cheaply from investors, central banks and businesses all over the world.