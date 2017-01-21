President Trump returns Winston Churchill bust to Oval Office

A bust of Sir Winston Churchill has been returned to the White House's Oval Office after it was removed during Barack Obama's eight years in power.

Mr Obama replaced the sculpture of the former British prime minister's face with a bust of civil rights leader Dr Martin Luther King.

The return of Churchill's likeness was spotted as Mr Trump signed his first orders at the famous Resolute desk.

The bust is said to be a replica of one given to 1960s president, Lyndon B Johnson and first appeared in the Oval Office during George W Bush's administration.

President Trump had allegedly told Ukip leader Nigel Farage last year that he planned on returning Churchill's bust to the Oval Office.

Reports of Churchill's removal by Mr Obama prompted protests from British figures including Boris Johnson, then Mayor of London, blaming the "part-Kenyan President’s ancestral dislike of the British empire", comments he was heavily criticised for.