- ITV Report
UK Women's March: The best protest signs
Thousands of people across the UK joined Women's marches in London, Bristol, Manchester and Edinburgh on Saturday.
Many of the placards expressed opposition to the newly inaugurated President Donald Trump, believing women's rights to be under threat under his jurisdiction.
Many of the placards adapted recognisable slogans to make their point.
Some protesters used the late Carrie Fisher as inspiration for their signs.
Some children were brought to the march.
Others brought their pets.
Many placards were colourful and creative.
Others made their point with typically British understatement.
Same gave a nod to the Suffragette movement.
But the new US President was the main focus for many.