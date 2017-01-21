Thousands to march in cities around the world in support of women's rights

Tens of thousands of people are expected to march in cities across the world on Saturday in a show of solidarity for women's rights, which organisers believe are under threat in the era of Donald Trump.

About 200,000 people are expected at the Washington DC demonstration, including celebrities Katy Perry, Scarlett Johansson and Amy Schumer.

Similar marches are planned across America and the world, including London and Edinburgh.

Demonstrations are already underway Sydney, Australia and New Zealand's Auckland.

The event organisers explained the marches were in reaction to the often divisive tone of the recent US presidential campaign.

In a statement they said: "The rhetoric of the past election cycle has insulted, demonised, and threatened many of us.

"The women's march on Washington will send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world that women's rights are human rights."

Many of the women on the Washington march are expected to be wear pink knitted hats with cat ears - a reference to comments made by Mr Trump in a 2005 leaked video in which he bragged about groping women.