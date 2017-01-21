Advertisement

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall to run for MP in Stoke Central by-election

Mr Nuttall hopes to replace Labour MP Tristram Hunt as Stoke Central's MP Credit: AP Images

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall has been confirmed as the party's candidate to fight the Stoke-on-Trent by-election next month.

Following a hustings alongside other shortlisted candidates, it was announced Mr Nuttall would run for Stoke-on-Trent MP at 11am on January 21.

If he wins with the help of Stoke's large number of Brexit supporters, Mr Nuttall will become Ukip's second MP.

Nigel Farage congratulates Paul Nuttall as he is announced leader in November 2016 Credit: PA Images

The by-election was triggered by the resignation of leading Labour moderate Tristram Hunt, who stood down as MP to become director of London's V&A museum.

It is a significant battle as it will reveal Ukip's level of support after Nigel Farage's leadership, the shape of post-Brexit politics and Jeremy Corbyn's performance as Opposition leader.

And the fact that the leader is taking part in the former Labour stronghold's by-election suggests the party believes it has a strong chance of success.

Mr Nuttall became Ukip leader in November 2016 Credit: AP Images

Labour has held the seat since 1950 and it was one of its safest in 1997 but the majority has fallen to 17%.

But Ukip has surged by 18 points to second place in 2015 and Stoke voted 65.7% to Leave in last year's EU referendum.

Labour will announce its candidate for the constituency on January 25 and the by-election will be held on February 23.