Ukip leader Paul Nuttall to run for MP in Stoke Central by-election

Mr Nuttall hopes to replace Labour MP Tristram Hunt as Stoke Central's MP Credit: AP Images

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall has been confirmed as the party's candidate to fight the Stoke-on-Trent by-election next month. Following a hustings alongside other shortlisted candidates, it was announced Mr Nuttall would run for Stoke-on-Trent MP at 11am on January 21. If he wins with the help of Stoke's large number of Brexit supporters, Mr Nuttall will become Ukip's second MP.

Nigel Farage congratulates Paul Nuttall as he is announced leader in November 2016 Credit: PA Images

The by-election was triggered by the resignation of leading Labour moderate Tristram Hunt, who stood down as MP to become director of London's V&A museum. It is a significant battle as it will reveal Ukip's level of support after Nigel Farage's leadership, the shape of post-Brexit politics and Jeremy Corbyn's performance as Opposition leader. And the fact that the leader is taking part in the former Labour stronghold's by-election suggests the party believes it has a strong chance of success.

Mr Nuttall became Ukip leader in November 2016 Credit: AP Images