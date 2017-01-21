- ITV Report
Ukip leader Paul Nuttall to run for MP in Stoke Central by-election
Ukip leader Paul Nuttall has been confirmed as the party's candidate to fight the Stoke-on-Trent by-election next month.
Following a hustings alongside other shortlisted candidates, it was announced Mr Nuttall would run for Stoke-on-Trent MP at 11am on January 21.
If he wins with the help of Stoke's large number of Brexit supporters, Mr Nuttall will become Ukip's second MP.
The by-election was triggered by the resignation of leading Labour moderate Tristram Hunt, who stood down as MP to become director of London's V&A museum.
It is a significant battle as it will reveal Ukip's level of support after Nigel Farage's leadership, the shape of post-Brexit politics and Jeremy Corbyn's performance as Opposition leader.
And the fact that the leader is taking part in the former Labour stronghold's by-election suggests the party believes it has a strong chance of success.
Labour has held the seat since 1950 and it was one of its safest in 1997 but the majority has fallen to 17%.
But Ukip has surged by 18 points to second place in 2015 and Stoke voted 65.7% to Leave in last year's EU referendum.
Labour will announce its candidate for the constituency on January 25 and the by-election will be held on February 23.