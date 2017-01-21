Women's March Antarctica: Protesters and penguins make a stand

Women, men, and penguins marched together in Antarctica - making today's Women's March a truly global demonstration.

Protesters have now taken a stand on all seven of the world's continents in the wake of Donald Trump's inauguration.

Linda Zunas, who shared photos from Paradise Bay, north of the South Pole, said theirs was a "pro-peace, pro-environment, and non-political" march.

As many as a million people took part in organised marches across the world today.