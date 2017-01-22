Andy Murray suffers shock Australian Open defeat

Andy Murray's hopes of a first Australian Open title blew up in smoke as the world number one tumbled out in the fourth round to an inspired Mischa Zverev.

Murray had been the outstanding favourite in Melbourne following Novak Djokovic's early exit but the Scot was woefully out of sorts on Rod Laver Arena as world number 50 Zverev sealed a shock 7-5 5-7 6-2 6-4 victory.

It is only the fourth time Murray has lost to an opponent ranked outside the top 40 at a grand slam and his first since 2007.

Zverev, who was playing his first ever grand slam fourth round, will now face either Roger Federer or Kei Nishikori in the quarter-finals.