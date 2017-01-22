Arrest made after police officer injured in Belfast shooting

An arrest has been made following the shooting of a policeman in Northern Ireland, police have said.

The policeman, a community officer, was shot and injured at a petrol station on the Crumlin Road.

He was reportedly hit in the arm and was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital where he received treatment and is in a stable condition.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) assistant chief constable Mark Hamilton said: "This was a very concerted attack on our officers - a very concerted attempt to murder them.

"Our main line of enquiry at the minute is violent dissident republicans. One arrest has already been made."

Mr Hamilton said several shots had been fired during the incident.

"This was not just an attack upon police, it was very clearly an attack upon the community," he said.

Police want to speak to anyone who saw an Audi-type vehicle opposite the filling station at around 7.30pm.

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland, which represents rank and file officers, called the attack a "terrorist" shooting and added that their thoughts were with the officer and his family.