Cold continental air stays into the start of a new week

Temperatures tumbling again tonight with a widespread sharp frost and lows of -5C or -6C and icy spots in places. Mist and fog will form across the north and west and extensive thick freezing fog across the south and south-east.

Here poor visibility into tomorrow morning and much of the frost and fog slow to shift with the sunshine so weak this time of year - disappointly grey, barely above freezing and bitterly cold for some areas. The trade off for the very cold air will be full blown blue skies and dazzling winter sunshine elsewhere.

Scotland and Northern Ireland will be prone to more cloud and the breeze from the Atlantic will mean it'll not be feeling quite so chilly.

ITV weather presenter Lucy Verasamy with the latest forecast