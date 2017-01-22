Deadly storms kill at least 11 people in southern American state

Severe storms have left 11 people dead and a further 23 injured across the southern America state of Georgia, emergency officials said.

Two people were killed after a tree fell on a house in Berrien County, according to the coroner's office.

The storms also left over over eight thousand people across the state without power.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency warned severe weather was expected throughout the weekend and told residents to take necessary precautions.

The Agency also warned of the risk of tornadoes across the region.