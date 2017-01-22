Freezing cold with frost and fog tonight

Another bitterly cold day after a freezing, frosty morning, not much change this afternoon.

After temperatures started at -8C or -9C in places a clear and crisp day with dazzling low winter sunshine across the south and east.

Elsewhere more cloud with some dribs and drabs of rain giving some light sleet and flakes of snow in places - not amounting to much or settling.

Another freezing, frosty evening and night ahead with lows of -6C or so and dense freezing fog across southern and eastern counties.

ITV weather presenter Lucy Verasamy with the latest forecast