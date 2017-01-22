Friends raise half a million for suicide charity in 'world's toughest rowing race'

The Row for James team in Antigua's English Harbour Credit: PA

Four friends who rowed the Atlantic in memory of one of their brothers have raised more than half a million pounds for a suicide prevention charity. Harry Wentworth-Stanley, Sam Greenly, Toby Fenwicke-Clennell, and Rory Buchanan battled gruelling physical conditions to complete the 3,000-mile Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge in 39 days, four hours and 14 minutes. The Row For James team were greeted in Antigua's English Harbour by emotional family and friends. Celebrity backers, including theatre producer Cameron Mackintosh and Cressida Bonas, actress and rumoured girlfriend of Mr Wentworth-Stanley, were also there. The team, who live and train in London took on "the world's toughest rowing race" after the death of Mr Wentworth-Stanley's brother James. Former Harrow pupil James killed himself aged 21 after a short bout of depression.

James Wentworth-Stanley took his own life aged 21 Credit: PA

Their trans-Atlantic adventure raised donations exceeding £550,000 - a race record - which will fund James' Place, a series of non-clinical crisis centres designed to offer support for people with depression. Mr Wentworth-Stanley, 26, a chartered surveyor originally from Milland in Hampshire, said: "When we set out on this challenge, aim number one was to raise as much money as possible for this charity and we are completely flabbergasted by how much we raised. "To see the money ratcheting up has really spurred us on and secured the future of a much-needed facility, James' Place."

Cressida Bonas (left) was there to greet the team Credit: PA

The team left La Gomera in the Canary Islands on December 14 with their 30ft carbon fibre boat packed full of energy drinks, protein snacks and luxuries such as hot sauce. But they were not alone for long on their journey - a bird they nicknamed Boris joined them from their second day of the race, the 10th anniversary to the day of James's death, and stayed with them until they arrived in the Caribbean. Mr Fenwicke-Clennell, 27, an investment director from Essex, said: "It was quite strange to have a bird with us, it was like there was someone watching over us perhaps. "We had a lot of moments thinking there were five people on the boat - there was a comfort and security about that which we all felt."

The team reaches Antigua Credit: PA

Describing the heroes' welcome they received as they rowed their way into the harbour, Mr Buchanan, 28, a commercial property director from Islington, said: "You can't prepare yourself for that level of support as you turn into the harbour. "By the time we touched land we were all complete wrecks. "The messages we had from people saying they managed to overcome some sort of depression off the back of us pushing out this message - that drove us faster and harder than anything else." The team arrived in second place, four days behind Anglo-American foursome Latitude 35. Mr Greenly, 27, a member of the Scots Guards originally from Andover in Hampshire, said: "It was a total surprise to us, five days in, to be where we were and contending for first place having never rowed an ocean before. It spurred us on throughout."

Harry Wentworth-Stanley (right) and his brother James Credit: PA