Frost and freezing fog expected to cause hazardous rush hour conditions

Freezing fog and frost looks set to cause disruption on Britain's roads during Monday morning's rush hour.

Travellers also face possible delays to flights as the big freeze across parts of the UK continues.

The Met Office has issued a yellow fog warning for London, the south west, south east and parts of eastern England.

Drivers are urged to take extra care on the roads with freezing fog expected to be a particular problem in the early hours.

With many parts of the country gripped by sub-zero temperatures overnight, frost could also create slippery driving conditions on Monday morning. The temperature is set to plunge to minus 6C in the south east on Sunday night.

Heathrow airport said fog was likley to cause some disruption to flights on Monday.

Northern Ireland, some of Scotland and northern England will also start the week with a "sharp frost".