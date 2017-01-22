India train derailment: At least 26 killed as express comes off tracks

At least 26 people have been killed and 50 others injured after a passenger train derailed in southern India, railway officials have said.

The express train was travelling from from Jagdalpur to Bhubaneswar in India's Andhra Pradesh state when it came off the tracks in Kuneri station.

Rescue workers are at the site Sunday morning trying to cut open mangled coaches.

Nine carriages came off the tracks in what is the latest disaster to hit India's accident-prone railways.

"Nine bogies were derailed of which three have turned and fallen off the track," said LKV Ranga Rao, the local police superintendent.

"Most of the casualties and deaths are from the three sleeper class compartments."