Iran confirms five-year prison sentence for British mother despite husband's campaign

A British-Iranian mother held in Iran since last year has had her five-year jail sentence confirmed despite her husband's campaign to bring her home.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was held by police while trying to leave the country with her baby daughter, Gabriella, in April 2016.

A five-year prison sentence 'on security charges' was today finalised, according to Iranian news agency Mizanonline.ir, which is affiliated with the country's judiciary.