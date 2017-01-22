- ITV Report
-
Iran confirms five-year prison sentence for British mother despite husband's campaign
A British-Iranian mother held in Iran since last year has had her five-year jail sentence confirmed despite her husband's campaign to bring her home.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was held by police while trying to leave the country with her baby daughter, Gabriella, in April 2016.
A five-year prison sentence 'on security charges' was today finalised, according to Iranian news agency Mizanonline.ir, which is affiliated with the country's judiciary.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who works for the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, had her passport seized and as Iran does not recognise dual nationality, consular assistance is limited.
Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, once described the sentence as a "punishment without a crime".
She was arrested at Imam Khomeini airport and had been accused of 'plotting to topple the Iranian regime' but no further details have been given.
PM Theresa May made a personal appeal to the Iranian president to resolve the case in a phone call in August 2016.