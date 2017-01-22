Labour MPs attack Theresa May's 'extreme Brexit' threat

Dozens of Labour MPs have written to Theresa May warning her against putting Britain through an extreme Brexit if no good deal from the EU is forthcoming.

The prime minister has said she will walk away from negotiations if Brussels insists on playing hardball and will default to a low-tax, low-regulation stance to boost the UK's competitiveness.

But the group of MPs warn such a move would make Britain "the sweatshop of Europe" and leave public services, workers' rights and environmental protections all at risk.

Signatories to the letter include former deputy Labour leader Harriet Harman, two members of the current Labour frontbench, 10 former members of the shadow cabinet, and 15 MPs whose constituencies voted to leave the EU.

The letter was organised by senior Labour MP Chuka Umunna, who chairs Vote Leave Watch.