Man who swallowed a goldfish for drinking challenge told he could go to prison

A man who was filmed swallowing a goldfish for a drinking challenge is facing jail.

Timber merchant Daniel Challis, 24, has been convicted of animal cruelty after gulping down the fish as a "neknominate" stunt.

Challis' friend Cheryl Stevens filmed the stunt and posted a clip on Facebook, which was spotted by the RSPCA.

The pair were both charged with causing unnecessary suffering to the animal and failing in their duty of care.

The neknominate drinking craze, which was popular on social media in 2014, involves posting a video of someone downing drinks in an extreme manner and then nominating others to do the same.

It was heavily criticised after the deaths of two young men.