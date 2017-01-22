May 'not afraid' to call Trump out on unacceptable comments

Theresa May has said she will not be afraid to raise Donald Trump's controversial remarks if the situation arises during her visit to Washington this week.

The day after more than one million women marched worldwide to protest against Trump, the British PM said she would welcome the new US president to the UK.

Mrs May, who departs for Washington on Friday, said the biggest statement about the role of women would be her, as female prime minister, talking to him.

In an interview on BBC's Andrew Marr show on Sunday she also reacted to the American president's inauguration speech, saying it had a 'clear message' in line with his campaign.