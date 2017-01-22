- ITV Report
Ministers 'covered up failed Trident missile test ahead of vote'
Downing Street has been accused of covering up a serious malfunction in the Trident nuclear deterrent that occurred weeks before a Commons vote on the weapon's future.
The Sunday Times reported that an unarmed Trident II D5 missile, fired from the submarine HMS Vengeance, encountered a problem in June last year.
The paper quoted an unnamed "senior naval source" as saying the missile may have veered off in the wrong direction after launch.
The government has not given details of the test, but a spokesman said the Royal Navy had conducted a "routine" Trident missile test from HMS Vengeance off the coast of Florida in June.
He said the government had "absolute confidence" in the Trident nuclear deterrent, saying: "The capability and effectiveness of the Trident missile, should we ever need to employ it, is unquestionable."
Vengeance, which has just undergone a £350 million refit, is one of the UK's four Vanguard-class submarines.
The government has publicised past successful tests but in this case remained quite.
Defence Secretary Michael Fallon may be expected to answer questions about the test.
The paper pointed out the test occurred weeks before MPs approved the £40 billion Trident renewal programme in July.
Kevan Jones, Labour's former defence minister, demanded an inquiry into the claims.
Mr Jones told the Sunday Times: "The UK's independent nuclear deterrent is a vital cornerstone for the nation's defence.
"If there are problems, they should not have been covered up in this ham-fisted way. Ministers should come clean if there are problems and there should be an urgent inquiry into what happened."