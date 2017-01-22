Pope cautions against rise in populism

The Pope has warned of the growth of populism and the "danger in times of crises to seek a saviour who will defend us with walls".

In an interview in the Vatican during Donald Trump’s inauguration, Pope Francis condemned the use of walls to keep foreigners out.

However he refused to anticipate the events of the American presidency.

The Pope also warned that political crises cause fear which can open the door for dictators such as Hitler.

The wide-ranging interview included a clear warning against populism.