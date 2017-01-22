President Trump prepared for a four-year fight with the media, Newt Gingrich tells ITV News
The Trump administration is prepared for a fight with the media over the next four years, one the of new president's closest advisers has told ITV News.
Less than a day after President Trump dispatched his press secretary to falsely claim his inauguration crowd was the largest in history, Newt Gingrich called our Washington Correspondent Robert Moore a "professional provocateur", accused the press of manipulating its coverage of the ceremony and compared Mr Trump to Margaret Thatcher.
"It was a very large crowd...the media pictures were a deliberate distortion," Gingrich said.
"He's [President Trump] in a deep struggle with an elite media which loathes him, voted against him, is horrified by him and will lie about him every chance they get."
"I'm comfortable this is going to be a fight we are going to be in for the next four years."
- ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore talks to Newt Gingrich
Mr Trump - sticking to his defensive and aggressive campaign style towards the media - used his first full day in office to call journalists “among the most dishonest human beings on earth” and also claimed that up to 1.5 million people had attended his inauguration.
Hours later, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer used his first appearance at the White House briefing podium to viciously attack the press for its coverage of the inauguration and make a series of false statements.
"This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration - period," he said, before warning that the new administration were "going to hold the press accountable" - a warning which prompted an outcry on social media from concerned reporters.
Trump's advisers remained combative during their Sunday morning television appearances, with White House Chief-of-Staff Reince Priebus accusing the media of attempting to delegitimise Trump's presidency.
Kellyanne Conway, Trump's counsellor, used her interview on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday morning to deny that Spicer had issued a series of untrue statements, bizarrely claiming that he had simply given "alternative facts".
If criticism of the White House press secretary persisted, she said, the new administration would have to "rethink" its relationship with the press.