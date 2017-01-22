President Trump prepared for a four-year fight with the media, Newt Gingrich tells ITV News

The Trump administration is prepared for a fight with the media over the next four years, one the of new president's closest advisers has told ITV News.

Less than a day after President Trump dispatched his press secretary to falsely claim his inauguration crowd was the largest in history, Newt Gingrich called our Washington Correspondent Robert Moore a "professional provocateur", accused the press of manipulating its coverage of the ceremony and compared Mr Trump to Margaret Thatcher.

"It was a very large crowd...the media pictures were a deliberate distortion," Gingrich said.

"He's [President Trump] in a deep struggle with an elite media which loathes him, voted against him, is horrified by him and will lie about him every chance they get."

"I'm comfortable this is going to be a fight we are going to be in for the next four years."