Stars hit the orange carpet at world premiere of Trainspotting 2 in Edinburgh

Ewen Bremner, Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller and Robert Carlyle at the Trainspotting 2 premiere. Credit: PA

The stars of Trainspotting 2 stepped out on the orange carpet for the world premiere of the sequel to the nineties classic. Ewan McGregor was joined by co-stars Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller and Robert Carlyle at the event in Edinburgh, the city where the film is largely set and where it was mostly shot. McGregor described reuniting with his fellow Trainspotting stars to reprise their original characters in the sequel as an "amazing" experience.

Kelly Macdonald reprises her role of Diane in T2. Credit: PA

He also praised director Danny Boyle and the "wonderful dynamic" they have together. The sequel takes place 21 years after the first film, with heroin addicts Renton (McGregor), Sick Boy (Lee Miller) and Spud (Bremner) and their violent friend Begbie (Carlyle) now middle-aged and battling different demons.

Director Danny Boyle. Credit: PA

T2 is based on Irvine Welsh's book Porno. McGregor said reprising Renton was "quite daunting". He said: "Like all of the characters in Trainspotting, they are people who we feel like we know. "They are like people who we have really met in life - Begbie, Sickboy, Spud and Diane. "It was sort of daunting, but I am Renton, and Renton is me."

The cast of Trainspotting 2 with director Danny Boyle (far left) and author Irvine Welsh (centre). Credit: PA