- ITV Report
Trump administration accuses media of playing down inauguration crowd size
Donald Trump's administration has accused the media of inaccurate reporting over the size of the crowd at the president's inauguration, saying the event had seen the largest audience in history "both in person and around the globe".
White House press secretary Sean Spicer told a media briefing that there had been "deliberately false reporting" about the size of the crowd at Mr Trump's inauguration.
In particular, he said that photographs of the inauguration had been intentionally framed in a way to minimize the crowd.
"This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period," he said, but offered no evidence to support the claim.
Photos of the National Mall during Mr Trump's inauguration showed the crowd did not extend to the Washington Monument, as it did for the 2009 inauguration of Barack Obama.
But the claim made my multiple news outlets that fewer people attended his inauguration than Mr Obama's have riled the new president.
In comments made at the CIA headquarters in Langley, Mr Trump said the media's estimate that about 250,000 people attended his inauguration was "not bad" but was "a lie".
It is not known how many people watched the inauguration around the world on television.