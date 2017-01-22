Trump administration accuses media of playing down inauguration crowd size

Donald Trump's administration has accused the media of inaccurate reporting over the size of the crowd at the president's inauguration, saying the event had seen the largest audience in history "both in person and around the globe".

White House press secretary Sean Spicer told a media briefing that there had been "deliberately false reporting" about the size of the crowd at Mr Trump's inauguration.

In particular, he said that photographs of the inauguration had been intentionally framed in a way to minimize the crowd.

"This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period," he said, but offered no evidence to support the claim.