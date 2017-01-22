Ukip leader Paul Nuttall is confident Stoke by-election will be 'very close'

Ukip Leader Paul Nuttall has said the by-election in Stoke-on-Trent will be "very close" and is going to be the "biggest, most professional campaign Ukip has ever run".

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has blasted the Ukip leader saying he is "taking Stoke for granted" by "saying he's going to win it".

Mr Nuttall was confirmed yesterday as the party's candidate to fight the by-election next month.

He has previously described the area as "the capital of Brexit" and has said he wants Ukip to replace Labour as the party of the working class in the midlands and north of England.

He told ITV's Peston on Sunday Labour policies gave him advantages in life but the party is no longer interested in issues that matter to working class people.