Wife of policeman Paul Briggs in life support case 'devastated but relieved' by his death
The widow of a police motorcyclist left severely brain damaged after he was hit by a dangerous driver said she is "devastated" by his death but relieved his suffering has ended.
Gulf War veteran Paul Briggs, 43, had been in a coma since the accident in July 2015.
His widow, Lindsey, 40, launched legal action to have his life support withdrawn so he could "die with dignity".
In December the court of protection ruled in her favour and the father of one was transferred to palliative care.
Paying tribute to her "amazing, lovely" husband, Mrs Briggs told the Sunday Mirror her husband died peacefully at a hospice on Saturday.
"We're devastated he has gone and are grieving for Paul but we are also relieved for him," she said.
"We are so, so sad to have lost him, but know that he is finally free and at peace."
Mrs Briggs previously said she hoped her case would encourage people to draw up "living wills" that can prove invaluable should others suffer similar tragedies.