Will May challenge Trump on women's rights?

When Theresa May meets Donald Trump both principles and practicalities will be on her mind.

So will our prime minister really be brave enough to challenge the new president's views on women and minorities?

I suspect not.

At least, not during this meeting.

While Theresa May said quite clearly this morning that she disagrees with some of President Trump's past comments and wouldn't be afraid to raise her objections in future, Downing Street tell me she'll "see how the conversation goes" when they meet this week.

I sense No 10 feel it would be difficult - to put it lightly - for the prime minister to reel off a list of Donald Trump's past outbursts and tell him exactly how she feels about them.