Will May challenge Trump on women's rights?
When Theresa May meets Donald Trump both principles and practicalities will be on her mind.
So will our prime minister really be brave enough to challenge the new president's views on women and minorities?
I suspect not.
At least, not during this meeting.
While Theresa May said quite clearly this morning that she disagrees with some of President Trump's past comments and wouldn't be afraid to raise her objections in future, Downing Street tell me she'll "see how the conversation goes" when they meet this week.
I sense No 10 feel it would be difficult - to put it lightly - for the prime minister to reel off a list of Donald Trump's past outbursts and tell him exactly how she feels about them.
Especially when she is there desperately trying to forge a free trade deal with the new king of protectionism.
This will undoubtedly disappoint those who marched in opposition to President Trump - both in America and the UK.
But put yourself in the prime minister's shoes for a second as she treads that White House carpet.
There is a diplomatic art to knowing when to challenge an ally and when to bite your lip.