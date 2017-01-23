Actor fatally shot while filming music video in Australia

Police have confirmed a 'number of firearms' were being used on set. Credit: APTN

An actor has been shot and killed while filming a scene for an Australian band's music video which involved "several firearms." The man, who was in his 20s, suffered wounds to his chest at a bar in Brisbane and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the name of the band, but the management of Sydney-based hip hop group Bliss N Eso has confirmed a man died while at the filming of a music clip for them. In a statement seen by 7 News, Mushroom Promotions said the band were not on the film site at the time. "The video production crew and our team are currently working with the police in their investigation," the statement said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Queensland state Police Detective Inspector Tom Armitt said a “number of firearms” were being used on the set when the man was shot. He added it was not immediately clear whether the guns were loaded with live ammunition or blanks during filming. Blank cartridges can still cause injuries if fired at close range. Detective Inspector Armitt told reporters: "I can't tell you whether they are live or real firearms. "I can't tell you the type of ammunition that were being used. That will be a subject of the investigation."