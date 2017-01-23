- ITV Report
-
Actor fatally shot while filming music video in Australia
An actor has been shot and killed while filming a scene for an Australian band's music video which involved "several firearms."
The man, who was in his 20s, suffered wounds to his chest at a bar in Brisbane and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not released the name of the band, but the management of Sydney-based hip hop group Bliss N Eso has confirmed a man died while at the filming of a music clip for them.
In a statement seen by 7 News, Mushroom Promotions said the band were not on the film site at the time.
"The video production crew and our team are currently working with the police in their investigation," the statement said.
Queensland state Police Detective Inspector Tom Armitt said a “number of firearms” were being used on the set when the man was shot.
He added it was not immediately clear whether the guns were loaded with live ammunition or blanks during filming.
Blank cartridges can still cause injuries if fired at close range.
Detective Inspector Armitt told reporters: "I can't tell you whether they are live or real firearms.
"I can't tell you the type of ammunition that were being used. That will be a subject of the investigation."
The filming venue - the Brooklyn Standard bar - has issued a statement on its Facebook page, saying its prayers are with the family and friends of the actor, who has not yet been named by police.
"The incident occurred during a film shoot at the venue, for which Brooklyn Standard had been wholly rented out, outside of opening hours," the statement reads.
"We would like everyone to know that none of our staff were involved in the incident and everyone is safe, and we are doing everything we can to help the police investigation at this time.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the individual involved, and we appreciate your respect and understanding at this time.”
A criminal investigation is underway.