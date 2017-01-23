'Allo 'Allo! star Gorden Kaye dies aged 75

Actor Gorden Kaye, best known for his role in the long-running sitcom 'Allo 'Allo!, has died aged 75.

Kaye played reluctant resister and cafe owner Rene Artois in the show, which was set in Nazi-occupied France during the Second World War.

The show ran on BBC1 from 1982-1991 and remains one of Britain's best-loved sitcoms.

He also starred in Coronation Street, playing Elsie Tanner's nephew Bernard Butler on the soap from 1969 to 1970.

Kaye's last acting credit came in the BBC sketch show Revolver in 2004.

The star's agent confirmed he died on Monday but made no further comment.